Trial date to be set for accused Highland Park shooter

A trial date is one step closer to being set for the man accused of fatally shooting seven people and wounding dozens more during the Highland Park July 4th parade.

The trial date for Robert Crimo III will be announced at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Lake County Courthouse.

Crimo III has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts for allegedly firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb.

Crimo III’s father, Robert E. Crimo Jr., is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct for signing his son’s firearm owner’s identification card application when he was underage.

Crimo III and his father also are the target of a dozen civil lawsuits filed by shooting victims. Those lawsuits also accuse gunmaker Smith & Wesson of deceptive advertising practices and two gun shops of selling Crimo III an assault weapon while allegedly knowing he was a resident of Highland Park, which bans the weapons.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.