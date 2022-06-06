Rockdale police bodycam shows tense moments during massive fire

Rockdale police are speaking out about their rescue efforts during a massive fire last week.

The major blaze tore through a trucking company.

Police said they first received conflicting reports when arriving to the fire Friday afternoon. There were dozens of employees inside the building when the fire broke out.

Officers were told maybe 30 people. But thanks to a couple police officers, the employees all got out safely.

Police bodycam shows an officer and sergeant on scene first, running through "Longhorn Trucking" on Harris Drive. As police officers made their way from one room to the next, they could hear explosions and feel the walls shaking.

The large plume of black smoke continued to grow, and they knew they had to act fast.

"People were running around screaming, you know, people are inside — people aren't inside. So employees were still coming out when we pulled up when I got there. Officer Hein was already there. He had told me that there was an employee that might be trapped inside so myself, Chief Dykstra and Officer Hein went in," said Sgt. Robert Baikie of Rockdale police.

They are still investing the cause of the blaze, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The fire may have spread to the building when a semi parked outside caught fire.