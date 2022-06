A large fire was burning late Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Rockdale.

The fire broke out near South Larkin and Moen avenues at Longhorn Trucking, which is a commercial business that repairs semi trailers.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Crews were on scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.