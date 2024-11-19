Murder investigation underway after teen found shot in Rockford

A murder investigation is underway in Rockford after a teen was found shot to death Monday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near a residence in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street.

When officers arrived, they received no response from inside. About 30 minutes later, officers responded to the same residence again for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was little to no cooperation from residents, friends and family members.

"Today, we mourn the tragic loss, again, of a young life in our community. Our hearts go out to his loved ones, and we share in their pain during this unimaginable time," said Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. "Our detectives are already working tirelessly, however, we face a significant challenge: a lack of cooperation from those who may hold key information. We understand that fear, mistrust, or other barriers can make it difficult for individuals to come forward, but we cannot allow these obstacles to shield the perpetrators."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at (815) 966-2900.

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.