Chicago weather: Chilly stretch continues but warmer weekend on the way

The Brief Temperatures will stay below normal through Friday, with highs mostly in the 40s. Rain is likely Wednesday, with a few early snowflakes possible. Warmer, sunnier weather arrives this weekend, with highs in the 60s by Sunday.



A chilly, gray pattern continues across Chicagoland, but there’s a spring warmup waiting in the wings this weekend.

What we know:

Most of the area barely made it out of the 40s on Tuesday, and cooler-than-normal temperatures will stick around through at least Friday.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear early, but clouds will increase late. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the low to mid 30s.

Another weather system arrives Wednesday, bringing scattered rain throughout the day. A few snowflakes may mix in during the morning, but the majority of the precipitation will fall as rain.

Showers could linger into Thursday, though much of the day is expected to stay just mostly cloudy.

By Friday, conditions begin to improve. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs climbing to the upper 40s or near 50.

What's next:

The real turnaround arrives this weekend.

Sunshine returns Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 60s, offering the warmest day of the week and a chance to finally enjoy some spring weather.