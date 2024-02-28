Rockford therapy provider to pay over $1.5M settlement over alleged health care fraud

A Rockford-based skilled therapy provider and its current and former owners have agreed to pay over $1.5 million to settle a health care fraud lawsuit.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Brynwood Myofascial Therapy LLC, its current owner Malgorzata Zasadny and its former owner Marla Monge are accused of submitting false claims to Medicare.

The company is accused of falsely billing for:

Therapy services when the provider was actually out of the country

Physical therapy or occupational therapy when the services were performed by massage therapists instead of licensed physical or occupational therapists

Services that were performed by an occupational therapy assistant or physical therapy assistant when they were not properly supervised

Therapy services under improper codes to avoid caps on certain services

Occupational and physical therapy when there was no licensed occupational therapist or physical therapist on site

The settlements resolve a civil lawsuit that was filed by a former employee, or whistleblower, according to officials.

The therapy company and Zasadny agreed to pay $953,959 and Monge will pay $615,345.

Officials say these are accusations and that no determination of liability has been made.