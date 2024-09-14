Rockford woman allegedly fights school staff member and drops cocaine, leading to arrest

article

The Brief Shakeda Barfield, 33, was arrested after a fight with a Welsh Elementary staff member led to a lockdown and the discovery of cocaine, police said. The staff member, injured but not seriously, claims they saw Barfield drop the drugs. Barfield faces charges including drug possession and aggravated battery.



A Rockford woman reportedly got into a fight with an elementary school staff member and dropped bags of cocaine, leading to a lockdown and her arrest, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Welsh Elementary School.

Police said a staff member was meeting with 33-year-old Shakeda Barfield when the situation escalated. The staff member claimed to have seen Barfield drop baggies of cocaine and collected them.

A fight then broke out between Barfield and the staff member, prompting a lockdown at the school, police said.

Authorities said the staff member had multiple injuries, but they were deemed non-life-threatening.

Barfield was taken into custody and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on the following charges, according to police:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Aggravated battery/strangulation

Aggravated battery to a school employee

Disorderly conduct

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Rockford PD at 815-966-2900.