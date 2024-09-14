Expand / Collapse search

Rockford woman allegedly fights school staff member and drops cocaine, leading to arrest

By Cody King
Published  September 14, 2024 5:54pm CDT
Pictured is 33-year-old Shakeda Barfield.

ROCKFORD, Ill. - A Rockford woman reportedly got into a fight with an elementary school staff member and dropped bags of cocaine, leading to a lockdown and her arrest, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Welsh Elementary School.

Police said a staff member was meeting with 33-year-old Shakeda Barfield when the situation escalated. The staff member claimed to have seen Barfield drop baggies of cocaine and collected them. 

A fight then broke out between Barfield and the staff member, prompting a lockdown at the school, police said.

Authorities said the staff member had multiple injuries, but they were deemed non-life-threatening. 

Barfield was taken into custody and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on the following charges, according to police: 

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
  • Aggravated battery/strangulation
  • Aggravated battery to a school employee
  • Disorderly conduct

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Rockford PD at 815-966-2900. 