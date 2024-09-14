Rockford woman allegedly fights school staff member and drops cocaine, leading to arrest
ROCKFORD, Ill. - A Rockford woman reportedly got into a fight with an elementary school staff member and dropped bags of cocaine, leading to a lockdown and her arrest, according to police.
The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Welsh Elementary School.
Police said a staff member was meeting with 33-year-old Shakeda Barfield when the situation escalated. The staff member claimed to have seen Barfield drop baggies of cocaine and collected them.
A fight then broke out between Barfield and the staff member, prompting a lockdown at the school, police said.
Authorities said the staff member had multiple injuries, but they were deemed non-life-threatening.
Barfield was taken into custody and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on the following charges, according to police:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Aggravated battery/strangulation
- Aggravated battery to a school employee
- Disorderly conduct
Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Rockford PD at 815-966-2900.