Rockhopper penguin, Wellington, celebrates 33rd birthday at the Shedd

The rockhopper penguin Wellington turned 33-years-old this week at the Shedd Aquarium! That is more than double the life expectancy of the species in the wild.

Wellington is now one of the oldest penguins at Shedd. The median lifespan of a rockhopper penguin in the wild is 10-15 years, and, in human care, it can extend to 20-25 years.

The Shedd says Wellington is considered a geriatric penguin and has experienced some expected things associated with old age, like cataracts.

Wellington has previously undergone cataract surgery, which improved his eyesight and allowed him to look curiously during his regular field trips, the Shedd said.

PHOTO CREDIT: Shedd Aquarium

“As online fans have made Wellington world-famous, he’s become an ambassador for the rest of the penguin colony at Shedd, and his counterparts in the wild, and continues to draw interest and curiosity,” said Lana Gonzalez, manager of penguins and sea otters at Shedd Aquarium. “We’re honored to keep sharing his story and dive deeper by highlighting some of the unique attributes about this 33-year-old penguin in hopes to inspire people to learn more and take action to protect penguins.”

The Shedd says they continue to offer virtual penguin encounters where guests from anywhere in the world can meet a penguin and learn how they can fly underwater, stay warm in cooler waterways and much more.

There will also be a special Facebook Live on Friday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m. with Gonzalez to hear directly from the animal care team about Wellington’s 33rd anniversary of his hatch date, the Shedd said.