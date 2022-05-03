Roe v. Wade: What you need to know about a key abortion ruling that the Supreme Court has overturned

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling released on June 24, 2022 has overturned a landmark ruling in the 1970s that paved the way for legalized abortions, in certain cases, across the country.

News of the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade came just over a month after the leaking of a draft opinion that shows a desire by the justices to overturn Roe, along with a 1992 ruling called Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Here's what you should know about the now-overturned Roe v. Wade ruling.

What is Roe v. Wade?

According to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, the case that led to the Roe v. Wade ruling involved a pregnant single woman, named then only as Jane Roe, who brought a class-action lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of criminal abortion laws in Texas.

The woman, subsequently identified as Norma McCorvey, died in 2017.

According to an Associated Press article published at the time of her death, McCorvey was 22 when she sought to have an abortion in Texas in 1969. At the time, McCorvey was on her third pregnancy. She was also unmarried and unemployed at the time.

At the time McCorvey sought an abortion, Texas law criminalized abortions, except in cases to save a woman's life.

According to a 2020 AP article, McCorvey gave birth to her third child, whom she put up for adoption prior to the Roe v. Wade ruling.

The real identity of Jane Roe was not known until the 1980s – when McCorvey revealed herself.

What did the Roe v. Wade ruling say about abortion?

According to Encyclopedia Britannica's entry on the ruling, the court ruled that Texas laws criminalizing abortion in most instances violated a woman's constitutional right to privacy, which it found to be implicit in the liberty guarantee of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

State criminal abortion laws, like those involved here, that except from criminality only a life-saving procedure on the mother's behalf without regard to the stage of her pregnancy and other interests involved violate the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which protects against state action the right to privacy, including a woman's qualified right to terminate her pregnancy.

The court, at the same time, disagreed with McCorvey's assertion that there is an absolute right to terminate pregnancy in any way and at any time.

What led to the ruling that overturned Roe?

In July 2021, the Attorney General of Mississippi, Republican Lynn Fitch, argued that the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Under the Constitution, may a State prohibit elective abortions before viability? Yes. Why? Because nothing in constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion," Fitch, along with four of her attorneys, wrote in a brief.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court heard arguments over Mississippi's anti-abortion law, which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In that case, the justices were asked to not only overturn Roe v. Wade, but also the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision that affirmed Roe v. Wade.

During arguments for that case, all six conservative justices signaled that they would uphold the Mississippi law, and five asked questions that suggested that overruling Roe and Casey was a possibility.

I've heard somewhere that the Supreme Court does not overturn its rulings…

According to the Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, a legal doctrine called stare decisis, which means 'to stand by things decided' in Latin, does exist.

Under the legal doctrine, a court will make its decision in alignment with the previous court's decision, if a previous court has ruled on the same or a closely related issue.

The LII website states that the Supreme Court previously described the rationale behind stare decisis as "promot[ing] the evenhanded, predictable, and consistent development of legal principles, foster[ing] reliance on judicial decisions, and contribut[ing] to the actual and perceived integrity of the judicial process."

However, the LII website states that the Supreme Court has also said in the past that stare decisis is not an "inexorable command."

There have been a number of Supreme Court rulings that do not follow the doctrine of stare decisis. Such rulings include the Brown v. Board of Education, which reversed a Supreme Court ruling in the late 1800s regarding segregation, and led to the end of segregated schools. Another ruling that did not follow the stare decisis doctrine is Lawrence v. Texas, where the Supreme Court overturned its own ruling on same-sex sexual relations that was made in 1986.

Why are conservatives opposed to Roe?

In an article published on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website, Susan E. Wills argues that in the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court, among other things, exceeded its constitutional authority, misrepresented the history of abortion and attitudes towards it, and assigned a right to privacy in abortion that has no foundation in the text or history of the U.S. constitution.

According to Pew Research Center, a number of Christian faiths, including the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Southern Baptist Convention, oppose abortion rights with few or no exceptions.

Nationally, the Republican Party is known for its oppositional stance to abortion, with the party adopting a pro-life stance in its 2016 platform.

…We assert the sanctity of human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed. — A portion of the GOP Platform from 2016.

Did officials enact abortion restrictions prior to Roe's overturning?

Prior to recent events, the federal government, along with a number of states have enacted anti-abortion measures.

According to Planned Parenthood, the federal government withholds Medicaid funding from abortion, with narrow exceptions, and in 2007, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal law that banned abortion procedures in the second trimester of pregnancy.

Various states have also enacted abortion restrictions. Besides Mississippi, Arizona, and Texas have passed measures that banned abortions at 15 weeks and around six weeks (once a heartbeat is detected), respectively. Oklahoma even enacted a law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, except to save a mother's life. Those who violate Oklahoma's law can be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Where does Arizona stand in terms of abortion laws?

It has been noted by the AP that Arizona has competing laws that either completely ban the procedure or limit it to 15 weeks after a woman becomes pregnant.

Citing ARS 13-3603, Republicans in the state Senate believe the pre-Roe law is enforceable.

A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years. — Section 3603, Title 13, Arizona Revised Statutes.

In the Arizona State Senate's statement, it was stated that the 15-week abortion ban, which will take effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns, will be put in place in addition to ARS 13-3603.

According to the Associated Press in 2021, a previous Arizona law that subjected a woman to from one to five years in prison if she has an abortion has been repealed by the Arizona State Legislature. That section was repealed as part of a larger law making it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion because the fetus has genetic problems such as Down syndrome. A federal judge blocked key parts of that law in September 2021.

Gov. Ducey has insisted that the new law takes precedence over the total ban, although the new law explicitly says it does not do that.

Prosecutors are split along party lines, with Republican Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell saying she may prosecute providers under the new law and Democratic Pima County Attorney Laura Conover saying she will not.

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich made no mention of the pre-Roe ban on Friday, pointing instead to the new law that will take effect in about 90 days. He had urged the high court to overturn Roe.

Citing the "complex legal landscape in our state," officials with Planned Parenthood Arizona say they are officially pausing their abortion services.

What about abortions in other states?

Until the overturning of Roe and Casey, the court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, around 24 weeks. Now that Roe is overturned, the federal guarantee of abortion protection has been removed, and each state is allowed to set its own rules.

On its website, the Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as a 'research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights worldwide,' states prior to Roe's overturning that 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned or gutted.

According to the website, 13 states have trigger bans that are tied to Roe being overturned.

Some states, like California, have enacted measures that aim to protect the privacy of abortion providers and their patients.

Read More: This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Theoretically, Congress could move swiftly to enshrine a national right to abortion, but that’s unlikely. Such an effort has previously stalled in the Senate, where Democrats have only a slim majority.

If there’s no legislative path to protecting abortion, it could take decades for the Supreme Court’s decision to be undone. Justices receive a lifetime appointment to the bench, and conservatives have a strong majority that will be difficult to dislodge.

Could other social issues be affected by the overturning of Roe?

Democrats and liberals fear that a sweeping decision on abortion could undermine the right to privacy, a concept that has provided the foundation for other Supreme Court rulings over the years.

In the court's majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion.

"And to ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right," Alito wrote. "Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion."

Critics of the court's conservative majority gave the statement no credence.

"I don't buy that at all," said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University and faculty director of its Institute for National and Global Health Law. "It really is much more extreme than the justices are making it out to be."

He added: "It means that you can't look to the Supreme Court as an impartial arbiter of constitutional rights because they're acting more as culture warriors."

Gostin and others pointed to a separate concurring opinion in which Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex, and a 1965 decision declaring that married couples have a right to use contraception.

Kristen Waggoner, legal director for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped defend the Mississippi abortion law at issue in the ruling, said the high court's decision makes it clear that "the taking of human life is unlike any other issue." She said raising other issues shows the weakness of critics' arguments about abortion.

Still, said Paul Dupont, a spokesman for the conservative anti-abortion American Principles Project, conservatives are optimistic about the potential for future victories on cultural issues, though getting more states to ban abortion is "a huge enough battle."

"If there is a thought that this could apply elsewhere, you know, they're not going to say it here, and we're just going to have to see," Dupont said.

How are people reacting to Roe's overturning?

Both Arizona senators have spoken out about the ruling, with Sen. Mark Kelly (D) calling the decision a "giant step backward for our country," and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) saying the ruling "endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America."

Some conservative politicians have rejoiced at the ruling with Rep. Andy Biggs saying the ruling is a "major victory for all unborn children." The state's Republican Party, meanwhile, said they are "praising the good Lord today and thanking SCOTUS for their courage in the face of incredible and physical and political threat.

Read More: Arizona leaders react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

What do polls say about the nation's opinion on abortion?

According to a 2019 poll by the Pew Research Center, 61% of those surveyed say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 38% say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

In a 2021 AP-NORC poll, 61% of those surveyed say abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of pregnancy. However, 65% said abortion should usually be illegal in the second trimester, and 80% said that about the third trimester.

In a Fox News poll released in 2021, 65% of those surveyed say Roe v. Wade should be allowed to stand. The same poll, however, found that overall views on abortion are divided, with the same percentage (49%) of those surveyed say that abortion should be illegal or illegal.

An AP article has noted, prior to the ruling on June 24, that three of the justices who appear poised to overturn Roe v. Wade were appointed by former President Donald Trump, who did not win the popular vote when he was elected in 2016. The article noted that a sweeping decision would invite new questions about how the nation’s highest court reflects — or conflicts with — public sentiment.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.