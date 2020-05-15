Rogers Park apartment, business burglaries reported

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries since last month to businesses and apartments in Rogers Park on the North Side.

In each case, a man entered a building through the front door, side door or window and stole electronics and cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins occurred:

At 7:29 a.m. May 11 in the 1500 block of West Morse Avenue;

About noon May 5 in the 6900 block of North Greenview Avenue; and

At 1:28 a.m. April 30 in the 1400 block of West Morse.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 50 years old, police said. He stood 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and weighed 230 to 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.