Chicago man charged in pair of armed robberies in Rogers Park

A man was charged in connection with two armed robberies last month in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Joshua Horn-Brown, 30, allegedly robbed a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 10 inside a business in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue, according to police.

Horn-Brown was also accused of committing an armed robbery of a 56-year-old man on Jan. 31 in the 6500 block of North Clark Street.

Horn-Brown, of South Shore, was arrested Monday in Rogers Park. He was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of armed habitual criminal, all felonies.

There is a detention hearing for Horn-Brown scheduled for Tuesday.