Rogers Park armed robbery: Chicago man charged, accused of unlawfully restraining another man

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:41PM
Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested seven months after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint on the city's North Side.

The incident took place on June 23, 2023, in the 1900 block of W. Morse Avenue. According to police, Andre Mhoon was one of the offenders who unlawfully restrained a 38-year-old man and took his belongings at gunpoint.

Mhoon, 29, was taken into custody on Jan. 22 in the 2700 block of W. N. Shore Avenue. He's been charged with two felony counts: armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

He was due in court on Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.

