Rogers Park motel makes room for migrants

A Rogers Park motel is making room for migrant families.

The first 40 migrants are scheduled to move into the Super 8 at 7300 N. Sheridan Rd. Wednesday.

The migrants have been arriving since early this year, with many sleeping in shelters and police stations.

Unlike city shelters, the motel has private rooms and bathrooms and will prioritize migrant families with small children.

Ald. Maria Hadden says the city signed a contract to fully book the motel with migrants through December.