Rogers Park shooting: Man killed, woman hurt in drive-by

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in Rogers Park Sunday morning.

Chicago police say the victims were walking on the sidewalk in the 1300 West Devon Avenue just before 2 a.m. when they were shot.

A black sedan pulled up and someone inside started firing at the victims.

The man, 30, was shot ten times. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The female victim, 20, was shot in the left leg and was also transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area three detectives are investigating.