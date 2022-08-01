Rolling Meadows community comes together to raise funds for family killed in crash

There is an outpouring of support for a Rolling Meadows family killed in a head-on crash near Hampshire.

Over the weekend, their van collided with a car and burst into flames. The mom and five children inside were all killed.

The early morning crash has the Rolling Meadows community shaken.

A mother and her four kids were killed in the crash along with another child, and the wrong-way driver was also found dead at the scene.

The father of the family remains hospitalized.

The family was athletic. Mom Jennifer was a local cheer coach and the kids played sports with the Oriole Park Falcons.

The crash scene is hard to look at. It happened at 2 a.m. Sunday on I-90 in McHenry County when state police say another driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandes, was heading the wrong way and slammed into the family's minivan.

The investigation is still ongoing as to why she was heading the wrong way.

Those killed include 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz, two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

There are a couple of fundraising pages circulating to help the victims involved, including the surviving member of the family, 32-year-old Tom Dobosz.

The city of Rolling Meadows is also creating a Hope Fund for the families involved.

"The Hope Fund was recently established by the city council, and it's an opportunity that enables residents of the community if they're interested to assist victims of disasters, domestic violence, child abuse or other significant tragedies or hardships that necessitate the need for financial assistance. So the city of Rolling Meadows is creating a specific page for this issue and it can be found on the city's homepage," said Rolling Meadows Mayor Joe Gallo.

The Palatine Township Elementary District 15 has announced they will be offering counseling sessions Tuesday through Thursday at Central Road School in Rolling Meadows.