Five children and two adults killed when wrong-way driver smashes into van in suburban Chicago

Five children were among seven people killed when a wrong-way driver smashed into a van on I-90 in McHenry County early Sunday morning.

The fiery crash happened near milepost 33.5 at 2:11 a.m.

Illinois State Police said that Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, was going the wrong way on I-90 in a 2010 Acura TSX for unknown reasons. She was killed.

Fernandez crashed into a Chevy van being driven by Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows. He was seriously injured.

All of Dobosz's passengers were killed, including Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows. The five children who were killed were two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl. Their names have not been released.