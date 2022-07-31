5 children among 7 dead in wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County

Five children and two women were killed in a fiery, wrong-way crash on I-90 Sunday morning in McHenry County.

Illinois State Police said a van struck a vehicle head on around 2:11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 33.5 in Hampshire.

Both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Five children and a woman who were riding in the van were killed in the crash. The woman who was in the other vehicle also died.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to ISP.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.