Rolling Meadows police sergeant relieved of duties after road rage shooting

The Brief A Rolling Meadows police sergeant, Carlos Saez, was arrested following a gun-related dispute in Elgin on April 23. The incident, which began as a traffic dispute, led to a physical altercation during which a firearm was discharged. Saez has been placed on administrative leave, and an internal investigation is underway while he faces criminal charges.



A Rolling Meadows police sergeant was arrested after shooting a gun during a road rage incident in Elgin last week.

Road rage shooting

The backstory:

Officers from the Elgin Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Dundee Avenue at 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a confrontation between two men. The preliminary investigation indicated the incident began as a traffic dispute, escalating into a physical altercation during which a gun was fired.

One of the men involved was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury sustained during the scuffle, but no injuries were reported from the gun.

Carlos Saez, a police sergeant with over 19 years of service with the Rolling Meadows Police Department, was taken into custody by Elgin police and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery in a public way and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Following the arrest, Saez was relieved of his police duties and placed on administrative leave. The Rolling Meadows Police Department has initiated an internal investigation into the incident, which is being conducted separately from the criminal investigation by Elgin police.

Saez was transported to the Kane County Jail on Friday for a pre-trial detention hearing, where a judge ordered his release with pretrial conditions.