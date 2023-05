A truck tractor semi-trailer overturned on a Tri-State Tollway off-ramp Wednesday morning.

The Illinois State Police responded to a singe-vehicle crash on a ramp off I-294 to Ogden Avenue at 6:45 a.m.

A semi hauling scrap steel, lost control and overturned. No injuries were reported.

The ramp was shut down for clean-up, but police said it should be re-opened around 9:40 a.m.