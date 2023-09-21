Romeoville murders: Attorney says fiancé of suspect was home sleeping during time of killings

New details surfaced Thursday surrounding the killing of an entire Romeoville family over the weekend.

Police say 38-year-old Alberto Rolon, 32-year-old Zoraida Bartolomei, their two young children and three dogs were found dead on Sunday night.

Officers made the discovery at their residence, located in the 500 block of Concord Avenue, during a well-being check.

Early in their investigation, police said they identified Nathaniel Huey Jr., 32, of Streamwood, as a person of interest.

Huey was found in Oklahoma Wednesday, where a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash.

Huey was found dead in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

His passenger, a woman who was in a relationship with Huey, was also shot. She sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries.

On Thursday, attorneys for the woman's family identified her as Ermalinda Palomo. She was a mother as well as a grandmother.

"Ermalinda was not married to the suspect in the Romeoville murders, but she was in a long-term relationship and was engaged to him. We know without a shadow of a doubt that at the time of the murders in Romeoville, Ermalinda was home sleeping. This has been confirmed by multiple family members," said John Paul Ivec, attorney for the family of Ermalina Palomo.

Police have still not released a motive for the murders.