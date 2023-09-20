Romeoville officials to give update on investigation into murdered family of 4

Officials will be providing an update Wednesday after an entire family was shot to death in their Romeoville home over the weekend.

The briefing will be held at the Romeoville Village Hall Board Room at 2 p.m.

Police say 38-year-old Alberto Rolon, 32-year-old Zoraida Bartolomei, their two young children and three dogs were found dead at their home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue.

A concerned relative called police asking for a well-being check. Officers responded to the home around 8:43 p.m. and made a tragic discovery.

"A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, September 17th and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day," said Deputy Chief Chris Burne, Romeoville Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting took place between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Monday morning, police shut down the street for the investigation, removing several pieces of evidence from the home, including a computer server.

The possibility of a murder-suicide was ruled out early on.

Officials, on Tuesday, announced that based on a "tremendous amount of physical evidence" collected at the scene, detectives have determined the attack was targeted, and "not a random incident."

"The fact that nobody heard anything, and these houses are pretty close together, is very sinister," said one community member who did not want to be identified.

Those who live nearby said the family had only lived on the block for a few months. Neighbors said they never noticed any issues at the home.

Classrooms at the nearby Robert C. Hill Elementary School will be missing two students. The children were identified by loved ones as Adriel, 10 and Diego, 7.

The Valley View School District is making counselors, social workers and psychologists available for students needing support.

"This violent incident and loss are sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community," said Valley View School District Supt. Rachel Kinder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Romeoville Mayor John Noak released the following statement on Tuesday:

"Our entire community is grieving with the family over this tragic incident. It is always heartbreaking whenever there is a loss of life, but when there are children involved it’s much more painful. I have directed our social services staff to make themselves available to our community to help begin the healing process. It is important that we conduct a thorough investigation and we have committed our full resources to that task. The victims deserve that."

The Will County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with this investigation.

Meanwhile, police are asking neighbors to check their Ring doorbell footage for anything that may helpful to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (815) 886-7219.

The Sun-Times Media Wire Contributed to this report.