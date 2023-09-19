Questions abound after Romeoville family of 4 found shot to death

Romeoville police have locked down a house where a family of four was killed this past weekend.

They have told neighbors they are not looking for any suspects in the area but ruled out murder-suicide.

Police said two adults and two children were shot in the house in the 500 block of Concord Avenue, along with three dogs, late Saturday or early Sunday.

The adults were identified as 38-year-old Alberto Rolon and 32-year-old Zoraida Bartolomei. Their children were not named but they are boys who attended a nearby elementary school.

It’s a disturbing tragedy for the community. Neighbors did not know the family, who moved in a few months ago.

"This is devastating," said Lynn Phillips, who lives one door down from the home. "I’ve been crying on and off all day."

Although she said she didn’t know them that well, Phillips said the family was always cordial to her.

"It was a mom and dad and a couple of kids," Phillips said. "The parents would be outside working the yard, and we’d wave hi and bye, that kind of thing. Nothing unusual. We all keep to ourselves."

Next door neighbor Carol Love said she had last spoken with the mother on Friday.

They talked about how one of the children had grown out his hair long and recently cut it to donate for a children’s cancer awareness campaign.

Love said the family was a friendly group who made a concerted effort to be nice neighbors, including making sure their dogs weren’t too loud.

"It’s so sad. They were nice people. They didn’t bother anybody," Love said, fighting back tears. "I hope they find out who did it."

One neighbor said not knowing what happened keeps her awake at night. She said in the months they lived there, she observed a loving family with both parents working.

However, she and others were surprised that no one heard anything the night the victims were shot.

The school district confirmed the boys attended Robert C. Hill Elementary School, the difficult news shared through an email to parents from Rachel Kinder, Superintendent of Schools.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and will do everything we can to support your child, your family, and the safety of our school community," Kinder said.

Crisis counselors are being provided at the school.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.