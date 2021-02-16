Roof collapses at Morton Grove equestrian center

The roof of an indoor riding facility buckled under the weight of heavy snow overnight at an equestrian center in northwest suburban Morton Grove.

A "snow load" caused a roof collapse at the Glen Grove Equestrian Center, at 9453 Harms Road, Cook County Forest Preserves spokesman Carl Vogel said in an email.

Authorities were notified about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning when the Morton Grove Fire Department was called for a gas leak at the equestrian center, according to Fire Chief Frank Rodgers.

No horses or people were injured, and the horses were moved to an adjacent stable on the grounds where they are "safe and warm," Vogel said.

The indoor training area will be demolished Wednesday, Vogel said. Building utilities were turned off, and a structural engineer will assess the rest of the building after demolition is complete.

The roof collapse is the latest in a number of similar incidents over the last two weeks, as snow continued to pile up across the Chicago area. On Chicago’s South Side, at least five roofs have crumbled under the weight of snow, and two buildings have collapsed in Elgin in the last week.