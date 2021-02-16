Abandoned building collapses on South Side; 3rd building this month

An abandoned building collapsed Tuesday in the Brainerd neighborhood after a snowstorm dumped a foot of snow in Chicago.

No injuries were reported in the collapse in the 700 block of West 91st Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The collapse was reported about 9:25 a.m., police said. Additional details weren’t available.

At least three other buildings have collapsed recently in Chicago due to snowy roofs.

On Monday, a building collapsed in the 2700 block of South Wells Street the Bridgeport neighborhood. Another collapse was reported in the neighborhood Feb. 4, in the 200 block of West 26th Street.

On Sunday, a building with a snowy roof collapsed in Englewood leaving at least one parked car damaged in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street.