Roommates charged with dealing drugs from Oak Park apartment

Two men are accused of selling drugs out of their apartment in west suburban Oak Park.

Isaiah Ingram, 30, and 34-year-old Kevin Hager are charged with drug conspiracy and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement. They are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities searched the apartment they share in February and found distribution quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine, prosecutors said. They also found five loaded handguns, a money-counting machine, electronic scales, a cooking pot and utensils with white residue.

Ingram is being held without bail and his next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, the attorney’s office said. A warrant has been issued for Hager’s arrest.