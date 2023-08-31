Rosa Bandera: Missing Chicago teen last seen leaving for school

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Rosa Bandera was last seen on Wednesday in the 2200 block of N. Marmora Ave. as she left for school, according to police.

She's described as a Hispanic girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 90 pounds.

Rosa Bandera | CPD

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.

No further information was provided.