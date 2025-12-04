Rosalía sets Chicago stop on 2026 global ‘LUX’ tour

The Brief Rosalía is bringing her ‘LUX’ tour to Chicago's United Center June 20, 2026. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 11. The tour will feature 42 stops worldwide.



Rosalía is preparing to embark on the biggest tour of her career, and Chicago is on the itinerary.

What we know:

The Grammy-winning artist announced Wednesday that she will headline the United Center on June 20, 2026, as part of her global Lux tour – a 42-date arena run launching in Europe next spring.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at rosalia.com, where fans will be directed to official ticketing partners.

American Express cardholders can access a presale for select North American dates starting 9 a.m. Dec. 9, while supplies last.

The tour supports Rosalía’s new album, LUX, which debuted at No. 1 globally on Spotify and marked the strongest opening of her career. The 42-date tour spans 17 countries and launches in March in France before hitting major U.S. cities including Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The full list of confirmed North American tour dates:

Thu Jun 04 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Jun 08 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Jun 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jun 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jun 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Mon Jun 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jul 03 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Mon Jul 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Sep 03 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

More information on tickets and VIP options is available at rosalia.com.