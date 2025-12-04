Rosalía sets Chicago stop on 2026 global ‘LUX’ tour
CHICAGO - Rosalía is preparing to embark on the biggest tour of her career, and Chicago is on the itinerary.
What we know:
The Grammy-winning artist announced Wednesday that she will headline the United Center on June 20, 2026, as part of her global Lux tour – a 42-date arena run launching in Europe next spring.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at rosalia.com, where fans will be directed to official ticketing partners.
American Express cardholders can access a presale for select North American dates starting 9 a.m. Dec. 9, while supplies last.
The tour supports Rosalía’s new album, LUX, which debuted at No. 1 globally on Spotify and marked the strongest opening of her career. The 42-date tour spans 17 countries and launches in March in France before hitting major U.S. cities including Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The full list of confirmed North American tour dates:
- Thu Jun 04 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Mon Jun 08 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Thu Jun 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Jun 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Tue Jun 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Jun 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Jun 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat Jun 27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Mon Jun 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Fri Jul 03 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- Mon Jul 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Thu Sep 03 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico
More information on tickets and VIP options is available at rosalia.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Live Nation Concerts.