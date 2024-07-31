Rosebud Randolph to change name, menu in the coming months

Rosebud Randolph is launching a renovation project to introduce "Esta Loca," a vibrant Mexican-inspired concept.

The new venture will be led by Chef Mauricio Gomez, who started his career with Rosebud Restaurants in February 1991 as a dishwasher. Over the years, Chef Mauricio has risen to the position of corporate chef for all Rosebud locations.

Rosebud will remain open and offer its classic Italian dishes during the transformation. Once the renovation project is complete, the location will be fully transformed into Mauricio Gomez's Esta Loca.

If you're eager to try Esta Loca, you won't have to wait long—carry-out orders will begin next week. The menu will feature signature Mexican dishes like carne asada, al pastor, fish tacos, burritos and taco salad bowls.

While an exact opening date has not been announced, the owners have stated that the full opening will take place within the coming months.

For more information on the opening of Esta Loca, visit Rosebud’s website.