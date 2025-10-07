Chicago crime: 16-year-old shot on Far South Side, police say

A teenager was shot and injured on Chicago’s Far South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 11300 block of S. Stewart Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., the teenage boy was in the front yard of a residence when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting.