Chicago crime: 16-year-old shot on Far South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and injured on Chicago’s Far South Side on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The incident happened in the 11300 block of S. Stewart Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Around 4:30 p.m., the teenage boy was in the front yard of a residence when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman.
The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
Area detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
It was unclear if anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting.