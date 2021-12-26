Roseland Community Hospital celebrates baby boy born on Christmas

A baby boy was born at Roseland Community Hospital on Christmas Day.

What makes the birth even more special is that the child’s father — DeShawn Sydney — was born at the same hospital in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

The infant — named DeShawn Sydney Jr. — was born at 11:21 a.m. and delivered by Dr. Rita McGuire.

The baby weighed 5 lbs. and 5 oz., and had a height of 18 inches.

The hospital says both the mother — Aciana Campbell — and DeShawn Jr. are doing well. Congratulations!

