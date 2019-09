A fire in an empty lot Monday in Roseland left at least six vehicles damaged on the Far South Side.

Authorities responded to reports of a fire about 3:30 a.m. at a lot in the 300 block of East 115th Street and found the vehicles ablaze, Chicago police said.

No injuries were reported, police said. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The blaze broke out in the same block where nine vehicles were damaged by a fire earlier this year.