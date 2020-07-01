Roseland hospital under investigation after death of pregnant woman, unborn child

A major South Side hospital is under investigation for the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Those close to Lolita Davis say she visited Roseland Community Hospital on Mother’s Day and was sent home. Five days later, she died at the hospital after waiting several hours to be seen.

“I said there are issues with a pregnant woman here at the hospital. She was waiting in the ER for three hours,” said former hospital board member Theresa Siaw.

Siaw reported the hospital to the Illinois Department of Public Health because Davis died. IDPH then launched an investigation.

FOX 32 obtained IDPH’s report. It says the hospital, “failed to ensure the pregnant patient was assessed and screened.”

When Davis got to the hospital, she complained of abdominal pain and dehydration. The report says she waited in the emergency room for three hours before she was taken to a room, and even then she wasn’t seen right away.

Davis died along with her unborn baby. She leaves behind three children -- ages 7, 9 and 13.

Their father, Marcus Cannon, is raising them.

“My oldest daughter said you need to come to the hospital, something is going on with mom,” Cannon said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says Davis died from coronavirus complications while pregnant.

IDPH says they “will continue to cite the facility and require action to correct the deficiencies. The facility could face federal de-certification and license revocation if problems are not corrected.”

CEO Tim Egan of the Roseland Community Hospital issued the following statement: “At all times Roseland has provided essential and professional care and despite its best efforts some have been tragically taken by this insidious virus, including a pregnant patient who presented with several challenging health issues.”

People in the Roseland community that FOX 32 spoke to want Egan to resign. He responded to that Wednesday night in a statement, telling FOX 32 he will never resign.