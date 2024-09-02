Expand / Collapse search

38-year-old man shot by someone he knew in backyard of Chicago home

By Jenna Carroll
Published  September 2, 2024 8:20pm CDT
Roseland
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot by someone he knew in the backyard of a home in Roseland Monday evening. 

At about 5:01 p.m., a 38-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence in the 10700 block of South Indiana when he was approached by someone he knew. The person then produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the arm and the leg.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.  