38-year-old man shot by someone he knew in backyard of Chicago home

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg by someone he knew in the backyard of a Roseland home on Monday evening, leaving him in critical condition. A person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.



A man was shot by someone he knew in the backyard of a home in Roseland Monday evening.

At about 5:01 p.m., a 38-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence in the 10700 block of South Indiana when he was approached by someone he knew. The person then produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the arm and the leg.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.