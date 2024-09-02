38-year-old man shot by someone he knew in backyard of Chicago home
CHICAGO - A man was shot by someone he knew in the backyard of a home in Roseland Monday evening.
At about 5:01 p.m., a 38-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence in the 10700 block of South Indiana when he was approached by someone he knew. The person then produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the arm and the leg.
He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.