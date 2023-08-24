Roseland shooting: Man shot twice in his own yard

A man was in the yard outside his residence in Roseland when he was shot Thursday morning.

Chicago police say the victim, 38, was shot twice in the left knee outside in the first block of West 110 Street around 2:22 a.m.

The shooter was walking in a nearby alley when he fired the shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.