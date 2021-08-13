Roselle man facing felony child pornography charges

A 23-year-old Roselle man faces child pornography charges after an undercover investigation by police in the western suburbs.

Marshaun McClinton, 23, was arrested Thursday in the 1000 block of Rodenburg Road in Roselle and charged with two felony counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography, according to a statement from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, the Roselle Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant Thursday morning at McClinton's home following an undercover investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files, the sheriff's office said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"This is just another reminder that criminals who wallow in these disgusting crimes are all around us," Sheriff James Mendrick said. "Our Digital Forensic Investigators and their partners with our neighboring agencies do amazing work every day to find them and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and his team put together rock solid cases against them."

Marshaun McClinton, 23. ((DuPage County Sheriff's Office))

COOK COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION, DISSEMINATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

McClinton was being held on a $100,000 bail, Mendrick said. He must pay 10% to be released.

Advertisement

He is due in court again at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30.