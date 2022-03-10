Rosemont man admits to taking over 60 sexually explicit photos of 3-year-old girl

A Rosemont man admitted to taking dozens of sexually explicit photographs of a three-year-old child.

Marcos German Mendez, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

According to prosecutors, Mendez admitted that on two occasions in 2015 he took more than 60 sexually explicit photographs of a child while she was sleeping.

Mendez saved the photos on his iPhone and iCloud account.

In 2016, he fled to Mexico, prosecutors said.

He was later arrested and extradited to the U.S.

Mendez will be sentenced on June 21.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by logging on to www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.