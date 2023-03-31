Rosemont man charged with stealing car at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

article

A 21-year-old man was charged in an armed carjacking that occurred in Lincoln Park earlier this week.

Police say Nicholas Kaehler, of Rosemont, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 23-year-old man in the 2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Kaehler was arrested the same evening in the 5400 block of South Shore Drive.

He was charged with felony armed carjacking and was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.