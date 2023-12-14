Chicago suburb implements new ordinance to regulate migrant arrivals

Rosemont has introduced a new ordinance as part of its efforts to manage the arrival of migrants in the area.

The ordinance places requirements on bus companies responsible for transporting migrants to fill out a form with the village. This form must include passenger names and provide details on how the migrants will be accommodated and provided with meals.

Under the new ordinance, bus companies failing to comply with these regulations could face various penalties. These penalties may include citations, fines, the arrest of drivers, and even the seizure of buses. The village aims to enhance its oversight of the migrant arrival process and ensure proper planning for the accommodation and support of individuals arriving in Rosemont.

Chicago's City Council is expected to discuss a proposal similar to Rosemont's in the coming week. If approved, bus companies operating in Chicago could also face stringent regulations regarding the transport and support of migrants.

Earlier this year, Rosemont took a proactive step by passing an ordinance that imposes a hotel tax on long-term stays if a migrant housing plan is implemented. The ordinance specifically outlines a $1,000 per month tax for stays lasting 30 days or more.