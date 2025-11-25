Rosemont police investigate after Tara Reid says she was drugged at hotel bar

Rosemont police said they are investigating after actress Tara Reid said she was drugged at a hotel bar and taken to a local hospital on Sunday.

What we know:

The Rosemont Public Safety Department said in a press release that it responded to a call for service for a sick person at the DoubleTree hotel at 5460 River Road early Sunday morning. Police said the patient was taken to a local hospital but no additional reports were created that day.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, Rosemont police spoke with Reid, who wanted to file a police report. Investigators created an online report to "document the incident and properly detail what is known at this time," but police did not go into specifics about what was reported.

The Rosemont Detective Division received that report shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The backstory:

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, Reid, who was in the Chicago area for Comic Con, appeared disoriented as several people helped her into a wheelchair. She was slurring her words and visibly confused, and was seen clinging onto a hotel guest before being seated.

In another clip, the "American Pie" alum was seen being taken out of the hotel on a stretcher by paramedics, as onlookers shouted words of support.

A source told Fox News Digital that Reid had gone down to the hotel bar to enjoy a drink and a cigarette. After going outside to smoke, she returned to the bar and noticed her glass of wine had a napkin on top of it. Reid thought that was strange as she did not recall placing a napkin there, the source said.

Fox News Digital contributed to this report.