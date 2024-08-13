Rosemont's new camping ban won't affect fans at Allstate Arena concerts

K-pop fans don't need to worry about Rosemont's new public camping ban.

The village's ban on public camping took effect Monday, but there's an exemption for special events, including concerts at the Allstate Arena.

K-pop icon Seventeen will perform at the venue on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 as they return to the U.S. for the first tour in two years.

Rosemont's mayor confirmed that fans can pitch tents outside the stadium as long as they can show tickets—up to four days before the event.