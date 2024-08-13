Expand / Collapse search

Rosemont's new camping ban won't affect fans at Allstate Arena concerts

By FOX 32 News
Published  August 13, 2024 4:53pm CDT
Rosemont
FOX 32 Chicago

Rosemont's new camping ban will not impact fans attending concerts at Allstate Arena

The village's public camping ban went into effect on Monday, but it includes an exemption for special events, such as concerts at the Allstate Arena.

ROSEMONT, Ill. - K-pop fans don't need to worry about Rosemont's new public camping ban.

The village's ban on public camping took effect Monday, but there's an exemption for special events, including concerts at the Allstate Arena. 

K-pop icon Seventeen will perform at the venue on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 as they return to the U.S. for the first tour in two years. 

Rosemont's mayor confirmed that fans can pitch tents outside the stadium as long as they can show tickets—up to four days before the event.