Man found shot to death on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 37-year-old man was found shot to death early Thursday in Chicago’s Rosemoor neighborhood. Police are investigating the homicide, but the victim’s identity and what led to the shooting remain unknown.



A man was found shot to death early Thursday in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood.

What we know:

The 37-year-old was found around 3:20 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg in the 2000 block of East 103rd Street, according to police. He died at the scene.

Area Two detectives have launched a homicide investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.