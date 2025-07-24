Man found shot to death on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death early Thursday in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood.
What we know:
The 37-year-old was found around 3:20 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg in the 2000 block of East 103rd Street, according to police. He died at the scene.
Area Two detectives have launched a homicide investigation.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led up to the shooting. The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.