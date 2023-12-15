Suburban man who killed his 3 kids learns his fate, left behind disturbing note for their mother

A Round Lake Beach man has learned his sentence for killing his three young children, whose mother discovered their bodies inside their suburban home in 2022.

"This case has devastated the Round Lake Beach community and beyond. We hope that today’s resolution provides some measure of closure, and we will continue to provide support to the family," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement.

On Friday, 36-year-old Jason Karels pleaded "guilty but mentally ill" to the first-degree murder charges.

On June 13, 2022, Round Lake Beach police responded to a residence located at 200 East Camden Lane after the mother of the three children found their bodies. The coroner determined the children — ages 2, 3 and 5 — died from drowning.

Officers at the scene also found a note from Karels that said, "If I can't have them neither can you."

Jason Karels

Karels was taken into custody that same day later in the evening after a 17-minute police chase. The Illinois State Police pursued Karels until his vehicle crashed near Interstate 80 and Water Street in Joliet.

While being removed from the vehicle, Karels made remarks about his role in the murders.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the victims and the rest of our community affected by this senseless tragedy. While nothing can bring these wonderful children back, we hope this outcome will give the family and loved ones some closure," Round Lake Beach police said in a statement following the guilty plea.

Karels will officially be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2024.