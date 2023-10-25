Round Lake Beach crime: Suspect fatally shot by police after battering women with sledgehammer identified

A man armed with a sledgehammer was fatally shot by Round Lake Beach police Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., Round Lake Beach police officers were dispatched to a domestic battery with a weapon in progress at a home in the 2000 block of Redwood Drive.

The 911 caller told emergency telecommunicators that the suspect was armed with a sledgehammer and was battering her and another victim, police said.

Upon arrival, officers were able to remove two victims who were in the garage of the home.

The victims, both women, sustained injuries consistent with being struck in the face and head with a blunt-force object, police said.

Once the women were removed from the scene, officers walked to the front door of the home, where a man was located just inside the doorway, armed with a sledgehammer.

The man allegedly refused to drop the sledgehammer and lunged toward the officers.

One officer deployed a Taser, however, it was ineffective. It is unknown if the probes did not make contact with the offender when discharged.

The officers then moved off the stairway of the home to create distance, but the man lunged again toward the officers.

One officer had a shield that he used to push the man back as the other officers exited the stairway.

At that time, the man again moved toward officers with the sledgehammer in his hand, police said.

The man then gripped the sledgehammer with two hands and raised it, moving toward an officer in close proximity.

At least one of the officers shot the man.

The man collapsed and officers rendered first aid until he was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Brand Barry of Round Lake Beach.

Autopsy results indicate that Barry died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries to the face and head, police said.

Three officers were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the shooting.