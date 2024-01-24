Round Lake police investigate child luring incident

Round Lake police are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection to a child luring incident that happened on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to two separate reports of a man attempting to lure children in the 30 block of MacGillis Drive between Whispering Oaks Lane and Treehouse Lane around 6:50 a.m.

The suspect was believed to be driving a Toyota Sienna.

He was described as slender or skinny. He has short facial hair on his chin.

The suspect was roughly 5-foot-2 and spoke with a slight Spanish accent. He was last seen waring a dark or black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Car wanted in connection to child luring incidents in Round Lake. (RLPD)

Round Lake police say they will be conducting extra patrols in the area as they investigate.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111 or the Round Lake Police Investigations Section at 847-546-8112.