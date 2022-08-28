Round Lake registered offender accused of sexually assaulting child family member

article

A 36-year-old Round Lake man is accused of sexually assaulting a child related to him, the Lake County Sheriff's Office says.

Mcred Vaderama, a registered violent offender against children, is being charged with predatory criminal sexual assault following an investigation by the sheriff's office.

On Friday, sheriff’s detectives were told that Valderama was sexually assaulting a juvenile family member. The allegations indicated this happened numerous times over several years.

During the investigation, sheriff’s detectives found significant evidence substantiating the allegations.

Sheriff’s detectives located Valderama at his residence in the 24500 block of West Passavant Avenue and arrested him without incident on Friday.

Valderama was charged with four counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

"We have zero tolerance for those who prey on our most vulnerable," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "I am proud of our detectives for their thorough investigation and rapid apprehension of this offender. We are hopeful the victim can begin healing from the abuse she endured."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Valderama remains in the Lake County Jail on $10 million bail. He is due back in court on Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m.