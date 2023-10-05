Round Lake shooting leaves 17-year-old boy dead

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Wednesday night in northwest suburban Round Lake.

Around 8 p.m., the teen was riding in a vehicle with two others who stopped near the intersection of Midland and Sycamore drives likely to meet someone, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

They were approached by at least one person on foot and a shooting took place shortly after, striking the teenager passenger once, officials said. The person who approached the car on foot then fled from the scene and the driver drove to the gas station near Lake and Rollins roads, where officers found the vehicle and the victim.

The 17-year-old boy, who is from Fox Lake, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead. The Lake County coroner's office has not yet released his identity.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Round Lake police in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Round Lake police at (847) 546-8112.