Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 53, blocking all lanes

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed early Monday in a crash with a dump truck on northbound Route 53 near Rand Road in Arlington Heights. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and all lanes were closed for the investigation. Authorities have not yet identified the motorcyclist or released details on how the crash occurred.



A motorcyclist died in a crash with a dump truck on Route 53 early Monday morning in the northwest suburbs.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road in Arlington Heights, according to state police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of traffic were shut down for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the crash unfolded. The motorcyclist has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.