Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 53, blocking all lanes
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A motorcyclist died in a crash with a dump truck on Route 53 early Monday morning in the northwest suburbs.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road in Arlington Heights, according to state police.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of traffic were shut down for the investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how the crash unfolded. The motorcyclist has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.