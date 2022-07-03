Rowan Wick's 2-run error in 11th gifts Boston Red Sox 4-2 win over Chicago Cubs

Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story's comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 to avoid a three-game sweep.

With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second, Wick walked Christian Arroyo leading off the 11th.

Jarren Durran struck out and Rafael Devers flied out before Story hit a soft hopper that Wick threw well over first base.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the seventh inning with a left thigh laceration after he was hurt when Willson Contreras was caught stealing second.

