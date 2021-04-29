Rumors swirl that Chicago Bears eyeing Arlington Heights as new home

Rumors are swirling that the Chicago Bears could be eying a new home outside city limits.

Crain’s Chicago Business reports the Bears are considering the site now occupied by Arlington International Racecourse. The site is for sale and likely to be demolished.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked Thursday about the move rumors. She says the biggest standpoint right now is the team's Soldier Field lease that runs through 2033, and that the league does not allow teams to break leases.

However, Lightfoot admits there are some things that the Bears leadership would like to see changed.

"It’s a great, iconic site. But it’s a challenging site, and I think it’s incumbent on us as a city to step forward and look at ways in which we can make sure that the Bears fans, but also the Bears as an organization, have the best opportunities to maximize the fan experience and of course maximize revenues. We’re going to keep those conversations going," the mayor said.

Thursday night is the NFL Draft. The Bears pick 20th. Chicago has been eyeing offensive tackles, cornerbacks and wide receivers.