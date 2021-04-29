Chicago Bears get Ohio State QB Justin Fields with 11th pick in NFL Draft

With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

There was no way Bears general manger Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were going to bank their futures on quarterbacks Andy Dalton or Nick Foles, FOX 32's Lou Canellis reports. They needed a franchise quarterback and Pace went swinging for the fences again, trading up to the 11th spot and picking Fields.

Fields has great talent and can make things happen with his feet. Over 22 games, Fields never lost a Big Ten game. He threw for 63 touchdowns and ran for 15 more.

Fields spent two years at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after defeating the Clemson Tigers 49-28 during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2 Expand

Advertisement

TRENDING: Rumors swirl that Chicago Bears eyeing Arlington Heights as new home